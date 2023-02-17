Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 12:13

Manchester United appoint David Harrison as director of football operations

Harrison will focus on operational aspects at the club.
Manchester United appoint David Harrison as director of football operations

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Barcelona

David Harrison is joining Manchester United from Everton as director of football operations.

Man United has made a number of appointments at Carrington recently, including Andy O’Boyle as deputy football director.

O’Boyle’s role sees him focused on football strategy and performance, with Harrison focusing on operational aspects at the club. Both report to football director John Murtough.

Harrison started his career in the Old Trafford ticket office before moving to Everton in 1995, going onto become club secretary in 2002 and director of football operations in 2018.

“I’m excited to be taking this role at time of such opportunity and promise for Manchester United,” he said ahead of leaving Everton later this month to start his new position in March.

“I will always cherish my memories of 27 years at Everton and wish everyone at Goodison and Finch Farm all the best for the future.

“Now, my focus is on helping Manchester United create the best possible operating environment to support success on the pitch.”

Harrison succeeds Alan Dawson, who will leave the club in July after 11 years to pursue new opportunities.

More in this section

Wales boss Warren Gatland would not back player strike despite supporting cause Wales boss Warren Gatland would not back player strike despite supporting cause
Ireland backed to cope without ‘phenomenal’ Tadhg Beirne Ireland backed to cope without ‘phenomenal’ Tadhg Beirne
Marcus Rashford shines again as Man Utd draw with Barcelona in Nou Camp thriller Marcus Rashford shines again as Man Utd draw with Barcelona in Nou Camp thriller
soccerpremier leaguefootballman utdevertonoperationsdavid harrison
Tiger Woods finishes first round back with three straight birdies in California

Tiger Woods finishes first round back with three straight birdies in California

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more