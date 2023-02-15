Chelsea beaten by Karim Adeyemi’s superb solo goal for Borussia Dortmund

By Rachel Steinberg, PA, Dortmund

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 Champions League first-leg defeat at Borussia Dortmund as Karim Adeyemi’s superb second-half strike lifted the Bundesliga side to victory at Signal Iduna Park.

The Blues looked the stronger side for much of the match but failed to find the finishing touch, with Joao Felix coming closest when his first-half effort pinged off the crossbar.

Adeyemi’s moment of brilliance earned Dortmund victory in the 63rd minute, with Kalidou Koulibaly prevented from equalising when Emre Can cleared his effort off the line.

It is the first time since 2016 that Dortmund, who now have seven successive victories across all competitions, have beaten Premier League opposition in Europe.