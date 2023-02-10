Ireland Under-20s come out on top in thrilling contest against France

Kenneth Fox

Ireland have beaten France in a dramatic contest at a sold-out Musgrave Park in Cork.

In a back and forth game, Ireland managed to hang on for a 33-31 win after France overshot a lineout with the clock in the red.

France took the lead late on with a try but a penalty from Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast was enough to secure the win for the home team.

The current Grand Slam champions will travel to Italy next to face a resurgent Azzuri side.

Meanwhile, Conor Murray is said to be in ‘good form’ ahead of tomorrow’s Six Nations gainst France.

The scrum-half’s father was hospitalised earlier this week with serious injuries after a truck collided with his bike.

Ireland have lost each of their last three games against France, but scrum coach John Fogarty insists lessons have been learned from last year’s defeat in Paris.