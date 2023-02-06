Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 14:48

Jamison Gibson-Park out of France showdown due to injury

The Leinster number nine was forced out of Saturday’s win over Wales just a few hours before kick-off
Jamison Gibson-Park out of France showdown due to injury

PA Sport Staff

Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown with France.

Gibson-Park withdrew just a few hours before Ireland’s 34-10 win over Wales on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

Conor Murray deputised for Gibson-Park in Cardiff, and the Leinster player has failed to recover in time ahead of title holders France’s trip to Dublin to take on the world’s number one ranked team.

Prop Cian Healy, who was a late withdrawal from the Ireland bench against Wales, and fellow front-row forward Tadhg Furlong remain sidelined by injury.

“Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy, who were both late withdrawals from the Wales game due to hamstring injuries, have been ruled out of contention for the France game,” said an Ireland Rugby Football Union statement.

“Tadhg Furlong, who is rehabbing a calf issue, is also not being considered for selection this week.

“Gibson-Park, Healy and Furlong will continue their rehab programmes with the Ireland medical team.”

Andy Farrell file photo
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was due to complete a HIA assessment on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Captain Johnny Sexton, who suffered a dead leg in Cardiff, was also due to complete the HIA process on Monday.

Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher is due to return to training this week.

Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade and Leinster loosehead prop Michael Milne have been called up and joined the rest of the Ireland squad at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin.

Blade was capped against the United States in July 2021, while the uncapped Milne has been part of the Emerging Ireland squad.

More in this section

Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal earns Tottenham win over Manchester City Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal earns Tottenham win over Manchester City
Former Dundee United and Scotland goalkeeper Billy Thomson dies aged 64 Former Dundee United and Scotland goalkeeper Billy Thomson dies aged 64
Sunday sport: Taylor to fight in Dublin; France begin Six Nations title defence Sunday sport: Taylor to fight in Dublin; France begin Six Nations title defence
francerugbyrugby unioncian healyjohnny sextontadhg furlongjamison gibson parkireland
Ringrose keen to avoid deja vu as Ireland look to France

Ringrose keen to avoid deja vu as Ireland look to France

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more