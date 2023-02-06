Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 08:24

Football rumours: Galatasaray eye loan move for Philippe Coutinho

The 30-year-old has struggled at Villa Park this season
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho has emerged as a potential loan target by Galatasaray, according to the Sun. The 30-year-old Brazil international has struggled at Villa Park this season, with the paper reporting a potential exit offer could come before the Turkish transfer window closes on Wednesday.

Burnley v West Bromwich Albion – Sky Bet Championship – Turf Moor
West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Daily Mail says West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan is shaping up as a potential candidate to replace Leeds manager Jesse Marsch. With Leeds sitting just one place above the relegation zone, speculation is ramping up that the club could be on the verge of moving on from the 49-year-old American. And Corberan, who worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, appears to be in contention to take over.

The paper, citing Spanish outlet Fichajes, also reports Chelsea are keeping close tabs on former Spain head coach Luis Enrique as club bosses ponder the future of current manager Graham Potter.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
Lionel Messi in action for Argentina (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lionel Messi: Paris St Germain have commenced talks with the 35-year-old forward over a new contract, according to the Daily Mail.

Joao Cancelo: The Daily Mirror reports Bayern Munich may struggle to stump up the £62 million fee included in the loan deal for the Manchester City defender.

soccerpremier leaguetransfersaston villaphilippe coutinhogossip
