Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 21:38

Ireland Under-20s kick off Six Nations in style with comeback win over Wales

Four second half tries helped Ireland turn a one-point deficit at the break to a 44-27 win over Wales at Colwyn Bay.
Kenneth Fox

The opening Six Nations weekend of the year is off to a winning start for Ireland.

Four second half tries helped Ireland Under-20s turn a one-point deficit at the break to a 44-27 win over Wales at Colwyn Bay.

Sam Prendergast was the star of the show as he kept the scoreboard ticking over from the kicking tee as well as producing an incredible offload to set up James Nicholson for a try near the end of the game.

Ireland Under-20s are coming off a Grand Slam win last year which the senior team will be hoping to replicate this year.

The senior team's forwards coach Paul O’Connell says they are not thinking about the World Cup just yet.

They have no fresh injury concerns ahead of tomorrow’s opening Six Nations clash with Wales.

Despite there being a World Cup on the horizon in the autumn, O’Connell says the players’ focus is clear.

Speaking earlier today, Andy Farell said: “We judge ourselves on our preparation and our preparation has been top-drawer.

“It’s been as good as I’ve seen it in regards to getting ready for any type of competition.

“Hopefully that continues, and it can translate into a performance. It doesn’t really get any tougher than Wales first up.”

six nations wales rugby ireland under-20s sam prendergast
