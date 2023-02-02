Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 20:07

Free agent Andre Ayew joins Nottingham Forest for remainder of the season

The 33-year-old was without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd.
Free agent Andre Ayew joins Nottingham Forest for remainder of the season

By Jonathan Veal, PA

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of free agent Andre Ayew.

The 33-year-old Ghana captain was without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd and has signed a deal until the end of the season.

Ayew is understood to have turned down the chance to join Premier League rivals Everton in order to head to the City Ground.

Ghana's Andre Ayew
Andre Ayew played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (Adam Davy/PA)

Ayew becomes Forest’s 29th signing since winning promotion back to the Premier League last May, with the midlands club adding three players to their ranks on Tuesday’s transfer deadline day as Felipe, Jonjo Shelvey and Keylor Navas all joined.

Forest boss Steve Cooper knows the Ghana international well having worked with him at Swansea and his arrival will help cover injuries in the final third to Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Jesse Lingard.

Ayew, whose career began at Marseille, had two spells in English football with Swansea, either side of a two-year stay at West Ham.

“It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest,” Ayew said on the club’s official website.

“I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase.

“It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.

“Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch.

“We have a strong relationship, he’s a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to.

“I know what I can bring to the team, I’m ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League.”

More in this section

I’m retiring for good – NFL great Tom Brady quits game after 23 seasons I’m retiring for good – NFL great Tom Brady quits game after 23 seasons
Leicester chairman relieves club of outstanding debts owed to parent company Leicester chairman relieves club of outstanding debts owed to parent company
New Premier League regulations to control who can buy football clubs – report New Premier League regulations to control who can buy football clubs – report
soccerpremier leaguefootballnottm forestnottingham forestandre ayewforest
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has all charges dropped

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has all charges dropped

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more