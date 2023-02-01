Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 16:22

I’m retiring for good – NFL great Tom Brady quits game after 23 seasons

The seven-time Super Bowl champion originally stepped away from the sport last February.
I’m retiring for good – NFL great Tom Brady quits game after 23 seasons

By PA Sport Staff

Tom Brady has announced his retirement “for good”.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement in February last year only to reverse that decision 40 days later.

Speaking in a video posted on his Twitter account, Brady, 45, said: “Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.

“It won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Many would argue that Brady is the greatest NFL player of all time – something that looked fanciful when the quarterback was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, the 199th overall pick.

Brady spent two decades at the New England Patriots between 2000 and 2019 and was central to the franchise’s dynasty.

He led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl triumph in February 2002 and further titles followed in 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020 and won his seventh Super Bowl title the following February.

He holds nearly every major quarterback record, including most career passing yards, completions, touchdown passes and games started.

Brady announced his retirement in a lengthy statement posted on social media last February, before making a U-turn and saying that he would indeed play for a 23rd NFL season.

Tampa Bay’s season came to an end with a 31-14 play-off defeat to the Dallas Cowboys on January 17.

Brady offered few clues on his next move after that defeat.

But he has now said: “I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you supporting me – my family, my friends, my team-mates, my competitors.

“Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

The Buccaneers tweeted a picture of Brady with the words ‘ThankYouTom’ and added prayers and goat (greatest of all time) emojis.

The Patriots quote-tweeted Brady’s video by posting three goat emojis and added a GIF of Brady showing his six Super Bowl rings won at the franchise.

The NFL shared a Pro Football Hall of Fame tweet which said: “Should this morning’s retirement announcement truly be the end of @TomBrady’s illustrious career, 2028 is a year worth noting.”

More in this section

Andy Carroll tackles ‘don’t belong in football’ – Erik ten Hag Andy Carroll tackles ‘don’t belong in football’ – Erik ten Hag
Leigh Halfpenny to start for Wales in Six Nations opener with Ireland Leigh Halfpenny to start for Wales in Six Nations opener with Ireland
Chelsea confirm Enzo Fernandez transfer from Benfica for a British record fee Chelsea confirm Enzo Fernandez transfer from Benfica for a British record fee
bradytom bradynflgridirontampa bay buccaneersnew england patriots
Leicester chairman relieves club of outstanding debts owed to parent company

Leicester chairman relieves club of outstanding debts owed to parent company

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more