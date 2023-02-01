I’m retiring for good – NFL great Tom Brady quits game after 23 seasons

By PA Sport Staff

Tom Brady has announced his retirement “for good”.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement in February last year only to reverse that decision 40 days later.

Speaking in a video posted on his Twitter account, Brady, 45, said: “Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.

“It won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Many would argue that Brady is the greatest NFL player of all time – something that looked fanciful when the quarterback was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, the 199th overall pick.

Brady spent two decades at the New England Patriots between 2000 and 2019 and was central to the franchise’s dynasty.

He led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl triumph in February 2002 and further titles followed in 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020 and won his seventh Super Bowl title the following February.

He holds nearly every major quarterback record, including most career passing yards, completions, touchdown passes and games started.

Brady announced his retirement in a lengthy statement posted on social media last February, before making a U-turn and saying that he would indeed play for a 23rd NFL season.

Tampa Bay’s season came to an end with a 31-14 play-off defeat to the Dallas Cowboys on January 17.

Brady offered few clues on his next move after that defeat.

Should this morning’s retirement announcement truly be the end of @TomBrady’s illustrious career, 2028 is a year worth noting. pic.twitter.com/w6xIaYKDe2 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2023

But he has now said: “I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you supporting me – my family, my friends, my team-mates, my competitors.

“Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

The Buccaneers tweeted a picture of Brady with the words ‘ThankYouTom’ and added prayers and goat (greatest of all time) emojis.

The Patriots quote-tweeted Brady’s video by posting three goat emojis and added a GIF of Brady showing his six Super Bowl rings won at the franchise.

The NFL shared a Pro Football Hall of Fame tweet which said: “Should this morning’s retirement announcement truly be the end of @TomBrady’s illustrious career, 2028 is a year worth noting.”