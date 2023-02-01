Matt Doherty joins Atletico Madrid as Spurs terminate contract

James Cox

Matt Doherty's move to Atletico Madrid became a permanent one last night, as Tottenham Hotspur had too many players already out on loan.

The Republic of Ireland international was set to join the Spanish giants on loan, but Spurs cancelled the remainder of his contract instead.

Doherty has signed a deal with the La Liga club until the end of the season.

Spurs have acquired full back Pedro Porro from Sporting.

Doherty had fallen out of favour with manager Antonio Conte, with Emerson Royal often favoured at right-back.

"We have mutually agreed to the termination of Matt Doherty’s contract to enable him to join another club," a club statement read.

"Signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August, 2020, the Republic of Ireland international made 71 appearances for us in all competitions, scoring three goals.

"We should like to thank Matt for his service and wish him well for the future."

The 31-year-old will be presented to Atletico fans at 11.30am today.

Kieran Trippier enjoyed big success at Atletico, winning a LaLiga after signing from Spurs, and Doherty will be hoping to emulate this under Diego Simeone.

Meanwhile, Doherty's Ireland teammate Shane Duffy saw his loan move from Brighton to Fulham made permanent.

In other big Irish moves, Michael Obafemi joined Chammpionship leaders Burnley on loan from Swansea City, while midfielder Gavin Kilkenny joined Charlton Athletic on loan from Premier League club Bournemouth.