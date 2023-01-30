Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 20:12

Wrexham could host Premier League Tottenham in FA Cup fifth round

A replay at Bramall Lane will decide who Tottenham face in the next round.
Wrexham could host Premier League Tottenham in FA Cup fifth round

By PA Sport Staff

Wrexham will face Premier League opposition in the FA Cup fifth round if they can overcome Sheffield United in their replay, with a home clash against Tottenham awaiting the winner.

John Egan scored a late equaliser as the Blades denied Wrexham a direct route into the next round on Sunday, and the pair will have to face each other again at Bramall Lane.

Manchester City will travel to Bristol City for their fifth-round clash, with the sides having not played each other since the Carabao Cup semi-finals in 2018.

On that occasion, Pep Guardiola’s men were triumphant, and they are among the favourites for this year’s FA Cup, having last lifted the trophy in the 2018-19 season.

Manchester United could have an all-Premier League clash, but will have to wait to find out their opponents, with Derby and West Ham playing on Monday.

Stoke host Brighton, who knocked out holders Liverpool with a late winner on Sunday.

Leeds will travel to either Fulham or Sunderland after the teams could not be separated in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday, while Leicester welcome either Blackburn or Birmingham.

In the other games, Southampton play the winner of the replay between Luton and Grimsby, while Ipswich or Burnley will host Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood.

The fifth round will be played during the week commencing February 27th.

More in this section

Wrexham denied famous win by late Sheffield United equaliser in FA Cup thriller Wrexham denied famous win by late Sheffield United equaliser in FA Cup thriller
Ryan Reynolds delighted over 'brilliant' relationship with Wrexham locals Ryan Reynolds delighted over 'brilliant' relationship with Wrexham locals
Stoke advance to fifth round of FA Cup with victory over Stevenage Stoke advance to fifth round of FA Cup with victory over Stevenage
soccerfa cupsheffield unitedtottenhamwrexham
New boss Sean Dyche wants to ‘remodel’ Everton as he searches for reinforcements

New boss Sean Dyche wants to ‘remodel’ Everton as he searches for reinforcements

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more