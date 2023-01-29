Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 16:31

GAA wrap: Rossies on the run as Donegal squeeze past the Kingdom

Roscommon took a five-point win over Tyrone in Division One
The opening Sunday of the 2023 Allianz National Football League threw up some close results, particularly higher up the pecking order.

Eight games were played across the four divisions, with Roscommon v Tyrone and Donegal v Kerry acting as the headliners in Division One.

At Dr Hyde Park, the homeside did not disappoint, seeing out a 3-11 to 1-12 win over Tyrone, with the Rossies' goals coming from Man of the Match Ben O'Carroll and Diarmuid and Ciaráin Murtagh.

In the second game of the top division, Ballybofey hosted Donegal's one-point win over the Kingdom, with a lucky 13 points being enough to narrowly edge past the Kingdom's 1-9, with Dara Moyinhan providing the goal.

Division Two saw that same 0-13 to 1-9 winning margin, this time between Clare and Louth. The Banner clawed back a home victory at the death with a point from Jamie Malone.

Earlier, Meath had already laid down a marker in the second division, taking a 3-14 to 0-19 win over Cork as Cillian O'Sullivan, Jordan Morris and Shane Walsh all found the net for the Royals.

Offaly and Cavan were both on the winning end of proceedings in Division Three, seeing off Antrim and Westmeath respectively.

Goals for Bernard Allen and Ruairi McNamee either side of the break gave the Faithful county their 2-12 to 0-12 victory, while it ended 0-12 to 1-6 in Mulligar.

Meanwhile in Division Four, Leitrim made easy work of Watford, winning 3-18 to 0-11, while Laois took a 2-11 to 0-11 win over Sligo.

