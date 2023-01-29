Sunday sport: Djokovic wins Australian Open; Allianz League Round 1 continues

Updated: 3pm

Here's the latest from today's sporting action...

Soccer

Following Saturday's 11 matches in the FA Cup, there are three more matches on Sunday's agenda.

It's currently 1-1 between Brighton and Liverpool at the Amex, where they've played 75 minutes, and it's half-time between Stoke City and Stevenage, with Jacob Brown putting the homeside ahead in the third minute.

In the last game of the day, Wrexham face Sheffield United from 4.30pm.

GAA

The opening weekend of the Allianz National Football League continues today, again with eight games across the four divisions.

Waterford took a heavy defeat against Leitrim, ending 3-18 to 0-11 in their Division Four meeting, while Meath got the better of Cork with a tally of 3-14 to 0-19 in Division Two.

It's also into added time at Dr Hyde Park, where Roscommon are hosting Tyrone in the first Division One game of the day, with the Rossies narrowly ahead of 2-11 to 1-12.

The second fixture in the top division between Donegal and Kerry threw in at 2pm, and it's currently 0-10 to 1-9 in Donegal's favour just shy of 10 minutes into the second half.

Louth's visit to Ennis in Division Two also got underway at 2pm, with the Banner trailing by one point three minutes into the second half.

In Division Three's fixtures, Offaly lead Antrim 1-11 to 0-6 and Cavan are ahead of Westmeath on 0-8 to 0-3, while Division Four's second match of the day has Laois out in front on 1-8 to 0-8 against Sligo.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets this morning to win the Australian Open for a record-extending 10th time.

The victory in Melbourne marked Djokovic's 22nd Grand Slam title which sees him return to World Number One and equal Rafa Nadal's record.