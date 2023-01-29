Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 13:57

Sunday sport: Djokovic wins Australian Open; Allianz League Round 1 continues

There are eight games across the four divisions as the first round of the National Football League continues
Sunday sport: Djokovic wins Australian Open; Allianz League Round 1 continues

Updated: 3pm

Here's the latest from today's sporting action...

Soccer

Following Saturday's 11 matches in the FA Cup, there are three more matches on Sunday's agenda.

It's currently 1-1 between Brighton and Liverpool at the Amex, where they've played 75 minutes, and it's half-time between Stoke City and Stevenage, with Jacob Brown putting the homeside ahead in the third minute.

In the last game of the day, Wrexham face Sheffield United from 4.30pm.

GAA

The opening weekend of the Allianz National Football League continues today, again with eight games across the four divisions.

Waterford took a heavy defeat against Leitrim, ending 3-18 to 0-11 in their Division Four meeting, while Meath got the better of Cork with a tally of 3-14 to 0-19 in Division Two.

It's also into added time at Dr Hyde Park, where Roscommon are hosting Tyrone in the first Division One game of the day, with the Rossies narrowly ahead of 2-11 to 1-12.

The second fixture in the top division between Donegal and Kerry threw in at 2pm, and it's currently 0-10 to 1-9 in Donegal's favour just shy of 10 minutes into the second half.

Louth's visit to Ennis in Division Two also got underway at 2pm, with the Banner trailing by one point three minutes into the second half.

In Division Three's fixtures, Offaly lead Antrim 1-11 to 0-6 and Cavan are ahead of Westmeath on 0-8 to 0-3, while Division Four's second match of the day has Laois out in front on 1-8 to 0-8 against Sligo.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets this morning to win the Australian Open for a record-extending 10th time.

The victory in Melbourne marked Djokovic's 22nd Grand Slam title which sees him return to World Number One and equal Rafa Nadal's record.

More in this section

I didn’t become a bad manager overnight – Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool record I didn’t become a bad manager overnight – Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool record
Novak Djokovic takes 10th Australian Open title and record-equalling 22nd slam Novak Djokovic takes 10th Australian Open title and record-equalling 22nd slam
Dani Alves changes story over alleged sexual assault - reports Dani Alves changes story over alleged sexual assault - reports
fa cupgaatennisnovak djokovicgaelic footballallianz league
Ireland international Michael Obafemi completes loan move to Burnley

Ireland international Michael Obafemi completes loan move to Burnley

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more