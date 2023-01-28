Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 14:49

Saturday sport: FA Cup forth round; Allianz League kicks off

Here's all the sporting action happening on Saturday.
Saturday sport: FA Cup forth round; Allianz League kicks off

Soccer

Two Premier League clubs avoided upsets against lower tier opposition in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Leeds defeated Accrington 3-1 away from home, with goals from Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra.

Walsall lost out to Leceister 1-0, with the goal coming from Kelechi Iheanacho.

They are two of the 11 ties being played today — which also include Championship side Sunderland going to in-form Fulham, and Tottenham heading to Preston.

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists he's not done anything special to get Marcus Rashford back to his best.

The England striker has 10 goals in as many games in all competitions.

Rashford will look to continue that goalscoring form in tonight's fourth round tie with Reading at Old Trafford.

Gaelic Games

The Allianz National Football League starts today.

A Connacht derby in Division One headlines the first round fixtures.

Mayo, winners of the 2019 Division 1 competition, face their neighbours Galway in Castlebar — throw-in is 7.30pm.

At 7pm, Monaghan take on Armagh in an all-Ulster affair in Castleblaney.

Chrissy McKaigue is set to play his 100th game for Derry when they face Limerick in Division 2 from 3pm.

While rivals Kildare and Dublin meet at Croke Park at 5pm.

In the Lidl Ladies National Football League, Kerry pipped Mayo by one point, 3-5 to 0-13.

And Meath and comfortably beaten Donegal, by a scoreline of 1-7 to 0-5.

Rugby

Leinster head-coach Leo Cullen has called on his fringe players 'to make their mark' against Cardiff in the URC later.

With a host of their first-choice players on Six Nations duty, Cullen has selected a largely second-string team for the game at the RDS.

Will Connors is in line to make his comeback from injury from the bench.

Munster are in Italy to face Benetton this afternoon while Connacht take on the Lions in Galway this evening.

More in this section

Rory McIlroy finishes superbly to take share of lead with rival Patrick Reed Rory McIlroy finishes superbly to take share of lead with rival Patrick Reed
Newcastle United star Joelinton fined £29,000 after admitting drink driving Newcastle United star Joelinton fined £29,000 after admitting drink driving
Djokovic’s father insists he unwittingly posed for photos with Putin supporters Djokovic’s father insists he unwittingly posed for photos with Putin supporters
soccerfa cupgaanational football leagueallianz leaguesports round up
Sean Dyche on the verge of being confirmed as Everton’s new manager

Sean Dyche on the verge of being confirmed as Everton’s new manager

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more