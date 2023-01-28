Saturday sport: FA Cup forth round; Allianz League kicks off

Soccer

Two Premier League clubs avoided upsets against lower tier opposition in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Leeds defeated Accrington 3-1 away from home, with goals from Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra.

Walsall lost out to Leceister 1-0, with the goal coming from Kelechi Iheanacho.

They are two of the 11 ties being played today — which also include Championship side Sunderland going to in-form Fulham, and Tottenham heading to Preston.

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists he's not done anything special to get Marcus Rashford back to his best.

The England striker has 10 goals in as many games in all competitions.

Rashford will look to continue that goalscoring form in tonight's fourth round tie with Reading at Old Trafford.

Gaelic Games

The Allianz National Football League starts today.

A Connacht derby in Division One headlines the first round fixtures.

Mayo, winners of the 2019 Division 1 competition, face their neighbours Galway in Castlebar — throw-in is 7.30pm.

At 7pm, Monaghan take on Armagh in an all-Ulster affair in Castleblaney.

Chrissy McKaigue is set to play his 100th game for Derry when they face Limerick in Division 2 from 3pm.

While rivals Kildare and Dublin meet at Croke Park at 5pm.

In the Lidl Ladies National Football League, Kerry pipped Mayo by one point, 3-5 to 0-13.

And Meath and comfortably beaten Donegal, by a scoreline of 1-7 to 0-5.

Rugby

Leinster head-coach Leo Cullen has called on his fringe players 'to make their mark' against Cardiff in the URC later.

With a host of their first-choice players on Six Nations duty, Cullen has selected a largely second-string team for the game at the RDS.

Will Connors is in line to make his comeback from injury from the bench.

Munster are in Italy to face Benetton this afternoon while Connacht take on the Lions in Galway this evening.