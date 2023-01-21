Saturday Sport: Chelsea and Liverpool fight for top four, Leinster face Racing 92

Kenneth Fox

Liverpool and Chelsea face each other in the Premier League's lunchtime game, with both sides looking to reignite their hopes of qualifying for Europe.

There is a huge clash at the London Stadium at 3pm as relegation strugglers West Ham host fellow strugglers Everton.

Bottom of the table Southampton could move out of the drop zone if they can win a fourth game in a row in all competitions, when they host Aston Villa.

Leicester look to avoid a fifth straight top flight defeat when they take on in-form Brighton.

Nottingham Forest go for back-to-back successes when they travel to Bournemouth.

Newcastle will move up to third if they beat Crystal Palace in the late fixture.

Celtic hope to avoid a fourth round upset in the Scottish Cup when they host Greenock Morton this lunchtime.

Holders Rangers continue the defence of their title at St Johnstone this evening.

Rugby

Leinster can seal home advantage for the Heineken Champions Cup's round of 16 with a win against Racing 92 this afternoon.

Leo Cullen's side are already assured of a place in the knockout stages and are chasing a 16th straight victory in their 15:15pm kick-off at the Aviva Stadium.

Despite losing their opening three pool games, Ulster are still in contention to qualify.

They need a win against Sale Sharks at Kingspan Stadium this evening.

Already qualified Connacht are away to Newcastle Falcons in the Challenge Cup at half-five.

A losing bonus-point would be enough to give Andy Friend's team a home tie in last-16.

Tennis

Andy Murray's run at the Australian Open is over, after losing in four sets to Roberto Bautista Agut.

The three-time Grand Slam champion went into the match having been on court for 10 hours for his two wins at the tournament, and having finished at 4am on Thursday.

Novak Djokovic battled through injury to beat Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets to advance to the fourth round.

Women's fourth seed Caroline Garcia is into round four for the first time since 2018 while Karolina Pliskova and Belinda Bencic also advanced this morning.

Golf

Shane Lowry's at top of the leaderboard on day three of golf's Abu Dhabi Championship.

The former Open champion has picked up five shots across his 14 holes so far today to move to 12-under-par.

Padraig Harrington is 11-under after carding a third-round 64 while Seamus Power will go into the final day at seven-under.

GAA

Longford play Louth this afternoon in the final of football's O’Byrne Cup at 2pm.

There will be a pitch inspection in the next hour at the Athletic Grounds ahead of this evening's McKenna Cup final between Derry and Tyrone.

Wexford play Kilkenny this evening, with each side hoping to advance to the Walsh Cup final.

In Group A, Antrim play Galway at Darver from 2pm.

Ladies Football

All-Ireland champions Meath begin the defence of their Lidl Ladies National Football League One title this evening

The Royals make the trip to DCU to face their rivals Dublin at a 17:15pm.

It's Meath's first campaign under their new manager Davy Nelson.

Galway host last year's beaten finalists Donegal at Tuam Stadium at 2pm.

Cricket

Harry Tector has become the fastest player to reach one-thousand runs for Ireland in One Day International cricket.

He scored 75 this morning to help Ireland to set Zimbabwe a target of 295 runs.

Stephen Doheny top scored for the tourists with 84.