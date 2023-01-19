Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 18:42

Richarlison set to escape punishment for north London derby confrontation

A steward had to separate Richarlison and Aaron Ramsdale at the end of Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Tottenham.
Richarlison set to escape punishment for north London derby confrontation

By George Sessions, PA

Tottenham forward Richarlison has avoided retrospective action from the Football Association for his heated exchange with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale at the end of Sunday’s north London derby, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs substitute Richarlison was involved in a coming together with Ramsdale following the 2-0 defeat and appeared to push the goalkeeper in the face.

A steward had to separate the pair and immediately after the incident Ramsdale was kicked by a Tottenham supporter, who climbed onto an advertising hoard behind the South Stand.

Tottenham Hotspur v Nice – Friendly – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Richarlison appears to have avoided retrospective action (PA)

The fan,  who has since been named as 35-year-old Joseph Watts, has been charged with assault by Metropolitan Police.

The FA strongly condemned the attack on Ramsdale and described it as “wholly unacceptable behaviour” but they were also understood to be looking into the clash between Arsenal’s goalkeeper and Richarlison.

No further action will be taken, however, with the incident believed to have been seen and managed appropriately by referee Craig Pawson at the time.

More in this section

Erik ten Hag felt he had to play Casemiro in ‘important’ game against Palace Erik ten Hag felt he had to play Casemiro in ‘important’ game against Palace
Rory Best concerned by lack of competition for Johnny Sexton in Ireland squad Rory Best concerned by lack of competition for Johnny Sexton in Ireland squad
Football rumours: Under-pressure West Ham make offer for Villa’s Danny Ings Football rumours: Under-pressure West Ham make offer for Villa’s Danny Ings
soccerfootballtottenham hotspurricharlisonarsenaltottenhamfootball associationaaron ramsdalefa
Antonio Conte left questioning long-term future after losing three close friends

Antonio Conte left questioning long-term future after losing three close friends

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more