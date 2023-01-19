Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 11:09

Lee Keegan, Katie Hannon and Gearóid Farrelly among Friday's Late Late Show guests

James Cox

Lee Keegan, Katie Hannon, Gearóid Farrelly, SELLO and Nell Mescal have been announced as guests for this week's Late Late Show.

Five All Stars, Footballer of the Year, a National League title and seven Connaught titles, Lee Keegan did it all and won it all with Mayo, except for that elusive All-Ireland title.

One of the greatest footballers of this era announced his retirement last week. He will tell Ryan Tubrudy why now is the right time to go, out of the six All-Ireland finals which one got away, and how family changed his perspective on life.

Award-winning broadcaster Katie Hannon will talk to Tubridy about her distinguished career in journalism and her brand-new current affairs series Upfront with Katie Hannon.

Making his Late Late Show debut, comedian Gearóid Farrelly will chat about headlining his own Vicar Street gigs after years of being the support act of choice for everyone from Sarah Millican to Joanne McNally; how he nearly gave up on comedy before a friend made a timely intervention and why Joan Rivers told him he was finished.

Fresh from performing at the Eurosonic festival in Amsterdam, Clondalkin native SELLO will chat to Ryan about what it means to be an Irish rapper on the back of his three Choice Music Award nominations. The breakthrough Drill artist will perform his new song Dublin.

Nell Mescal will be on the show as she follows in her brother Paul’s glittering footsteps and will sing her newest single Homesick.



ryan tubridylate late showkatie hannonlee keegansellogearóid farrellynell mescal
