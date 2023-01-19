Ireland Six Nations squad: Joey Carbery left out as uncapped Jamie Osborne included

Press Association

Robbie Henshaw and Joey Carbery have been left out of Ireland’s 37-man squad for the Guinness Six Nations but there is a place for uncapped Leinster back Jamie Osborne.

Centre Henshaw has endured an injury-hit season and is currently sidelined with a wrist issue, while Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley have been selected ahead of Carbery as fly-half cover for captain Johnny Sexton.

Osborne (21) is the only Test newcomer picked by Andy Farrell on the back of his standout performances for his province.

Sexton and prop Tadhg Furlong are also among the 20 Leinster players called upon as they recover from injuries.

Ireland, who top the world rankings and won the Triple Crown last year, begin their campaign on February 4 against Wales in Cardiff.

Experienced Munster pair Keith Earls and Conor Murray and Connacht centre Bundee Aki also make the cut, despite a lack of recent action at club level.

Ulster forwards Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell are among the other players to miss out.

Head coach Farrell told the Irish Rugby Football website: “The Six Nations is a huge competition for us and another opportunity for us to grow as group.

“2022 was a busy year as we got to work with a larger group of players as we continued to build our squad depth and competition for places.

“While there are a few players carrying knocks and others that have missed out on selection for the start of the tournament, they will have the opportunity to push their case playing for their provinces in the URC (United Rugby Championship) over the coming weeks as no doubt we will need to call upon the wider group as the tournament progresses.”