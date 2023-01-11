Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 21:57

GAA round-up: Longford into O'Byrne Cup final; Offaly see off the Dubs

A look at Wednesday's GAA action.
Fiachra Gallagher

Meath 1-7 Longford 0-10

Longford are through to the final of the O'Byrne Cup following a draw with Meath in Ashbourne.

Donal Lenihan gave the Royal County an early lead with a goal after two minutes.

However, a more consistent showing from Longford sees the Midlands county into the final.

Dublin 0-8 Offaly 0-11

Elsewhere in the O'Byrne Cup, Offaly saw off the challenge of Dublin on a wet evening in Parnell Park.

Derry 0-10 Tyrone 0-10

A last-gasp score from Lachlan Murray salvaged a draw for Derry against Tyrone, sending the Oak Leaf County into the semi-finals of the Dr McKenna Cup.

Cavan 1-14 Armagh 1-9

Also in the Dr McKenna Cup, Cavan were able to overcome come rivals Armagh.

Cavan's Dara McVeety took home the man of the match award.

Donegal 2-7 Monaghan 0-15

Donegal lost out to Monaghan, also in the Dr McKenna Cup, despite two goals from Joel Bradley Walsh.

Another Six Nations injury blow for England as Tom Curry to miss first two games

