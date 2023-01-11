GAA round-up: Longford into O'Byrne Cup final; Offaly see off the Dubs

Fiachra Gallagher

Meath 1-7 Longford 0-10

Longford are through to the final of the O'Byrne Cup following a draw with Meath in Ashbourne.

Donal Lenihan gave the Royal County an early lead with a goal after two minutes.

However, a more consistent showing from Longford sees the Midlands county into the final.

Dublin 0-8 Offaly 0-11

Elsewhere in the O'Byrne Cup, Offaly saw off the challenge of Dublin on a wet evening in Parnell Park.

All over here at Parnell Park. Hard luck to our footballers

Derry 0-10 Tyrone 0-10

A last-gasp score from Lachlan Murray salvaged a draw for Derry against Tyrone, sending the Oak Leaf County into the semi-finals of the Dr McKenna Cup.

FULL-TIME:

Derry 0-10

FULL-TIME:

Derry 0-10

Tyrone 0-10 Sensational equalising score from Lachlan Murray with the last kick of the game to cap off a battling second-half performance from the Oak Leafers that sends us into the semi-final

Cavan 1-14 Armagh 1-9

Also in the Dr McKenna Cup, Cavan were able to overcome come rivals Armagh.

Cavan's Dara McVeety took home the man of the match award.

The Bank of Ireland Man Of The Match Dara McVeety, accepting his award from Ulster GAA Treasurer Declan Woods and Bank of Ireland's John Brady.

Donegal 2-7 Monaghan 0-15

Donegal lost out to Monaghan, also in the Dr McKenna Cup, despite two goals from Joel Bradley Walsh.