Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 10:26

Matt Fitzpatrick chases Collin Morikawa going into last day in Hawaii

Morikawa finished last year winless but is showing his determination to end the losing streak early in 2023.
Matt Fitzpatrick chases Collin Morikawa going into last day in Hawaii

By PA Sport Staff

Collin Morikawa easily kept control of his lead ahead of the last day of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii while Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick pushed his way to a share of second.

American Morikawa finished the day on eight-under 65 for a total of 24-under 195, keeping ahead of the pack.

Fitzpatrick shot his way up from sixth place to share the second spot, on a total of 18-under 201, with Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and American JJ Spaun.

Morikawa finished last year winless but is showing his determination to end the losing streak early in 2023 by earning a six shot lead before the final day of the tournament.

He birdied four of the last five holes on Saturday, ending on a 15-foot birdie putt.

More in this section

West Ham make FA Cup progress as Said Benrahma knocks out former club Brentford West Ham make FA Cup progress as Said Benrahma knocks out former club Brentford
Damar Hamlin expresses his thanks in first Instagram post since cardiac arrest Damar Hamlin expresses his thanks in first Instagram post since cardiac arrest
Kelechi Iheanacho earns Leicester hard-fought FA Cup victory at Gillingham Kelechi Iheanacho earns Leicester hard-fought FA Cup victory at Gillingham
golfpgacollin morikawahawaiisentry tournament of champions
Unbeaten Leinster come from behind to see off Ospreys

Unbeaten Leinster come from behind to see off Ospreys

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more