GAA wrap: Junior and Intermediate club finalists set; Dublin beat Antrim in Walsh Cup

There was GAA action at both club and county level on Saturday as the Walsh and O'Byrne Cups continued, and the Intermediate and Junior All-Ireland Club Football semi-finals were staged.

The intermediate decider will pit Galbally Pearses (Tyrone) against Kerry's Rathmore after their respective wins.

The Tyrone men took a four-point win over Galway's Dunmore MacHales in Mullingar, where it ended 4-4 to 1-9.

Meanwhile, St Mogue's Fethard (Wexford) could not stand up to the Kerry champions, who made their way to the final on a scoreline of 2-16 to 1-10 in Páirc Uí Rinn.

In the Junior Championship, Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon was the venue for the meeting of Galway's Clifden and Stewartstown Harps from Tyrone.

The Galway outfit took an early lead thanks to a goal from John O'Brien, however, a hard-fought second half turned in Stewartstown's favour, forcing the game to extra time.

A goal from Gareth Devlin ultimately swung the game for the Tyrone men, ending 1-14 to 1-9.

In the second junior semi-final, Kerry's Fossa took a sizeable win over Meath's Castletown.

Paudie and David Clifford had their say, pushing their club through despite a strong start from Castletown to win 3-14 to 0-11.

Intercounty

In the intercounty stakes, 2022 Walsh Cup champions Dublin beat Antrim 3-26 to 2-22 after an exciting game in Parnell Park.

Glenn Whelan, Liam Murphy and Andrew Jamieson Murphy supplied the goals for the Dubs, while Rian McMullan and Niall McKenna raised the green flags for Antrim.

Meanwhile, the O'Byrne Cup saw five games on Saturday afternoon.

Meath and Laois ended in a draw on 2-10 to 0-16, while Westmeath got a win away to Wexford, 0-6 to 1-16, and Kildare were narrowly defeated by Louth, 1-10 to 0-14.

Longford had a strong win over Carlow, seeing them off 0-15 to 0-4, and Offaly got off to a winning start under Liam Kearns, beating Wicklow 1-9 to 0-7.