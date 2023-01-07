Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 11:43

FA launches investigation after alleged homophobic chanting at Old Trafford

The chant was seemingly directed at Everton manager Frank Lampard during the second half of the match against Manchester United.
FA launches investigation after alleged homophobic chanting at Old Trafford

By Ian Parker, PA

The Football Association has launched an investigation into alleged homophobic chanting which was heard during Manchester United’s 3-1 FA Cup victory over Everton on Friday night.

The chant was seemingly directed at Everton manager Frank Lampard during the second half of the match at Old Trafford, and referred to his long association with Chelsea where he was both a player and manager.

A statement from the governing body said: “We strongly condemn the use of the term ‘rent boy’ and we are determined to drive it out of our game.

“We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit, in relation to the use of this term.

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard’s side lost 3-1 at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Part of our work in this area has been to provide the relevant authorities with impact statements from LGBTQ+ supporters, detailing how chants of this nature affects their experience and feeling of inclusion at football matches, so that a clearer stance and understanding on the chant can be established.

“We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch.”

A statement from United said: “Homophobia, like all forms of discrimination, has no place in football. Manchester United is proud of our diverse fan base and the work we have done to reduce instances like we sadly heard today.

“We will continue to campaign for inclusivity and to tackle discriminatory abuse whether inside stadiums or online. This includes working with fan groups to educate fans on the offence which discriminatory language causes.”

Rainbow Devils, United’s LGBTQ+ supporters’ group, called on the club to identify those responsible for the chants and to take action.

“We strongly condemn the taunting of Frank Lampard with the illegal and homophobic chant from a section of our fans and call for the club to take action,” the group said in a tweet.

“We call on Manchester United to do everything in their power to identify the culprits and deal with them in the strongest possible manner.”

More in this section

Erik ten Hag credits ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford after United’s FA Cup success Erik ten Hag credits ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford after United’s FA Cup success
David Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan from Inter Miami David Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan from Inter Miami
Steve Cooper warns Gustavo Scarpa not to take risks with skateboarding hobby Steve Cooper warns Gustavo Scarpa not to take risks with skateboarding hobby
soccerfa cupfrank lampardmanchester unitedman utdevertonfootball associationlgbt issueschants
Didier Deschamps staying on as France head coach

Didier Deschamps staying on as France head coach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more