Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 10:10

Collin Morikawa takes lead on second day in Hawaii

The American ended the day on seven-under 66, for a total of 16-under 130.
Collin Morikawa takes lead on second day in Hawaii

By PA Sport Staff

Collin Morikawa took the lead on the second day at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, pulling ahead of JJ Spaun and Scottie Scheffler.

The American ended the day with a seven-under 66, for a total of 16-under 130.

It gave him a two-shot lead in front of Masters champion Scheffler and 86th-ranked Spaun.

Jon Rahm dropped down the leaderboard to a share of sixth alongside England’s Matt Fitzpatrick on 11 under.

Morikawa finished last year winless but fought his way into a shared lead on the first day with six straight birdies before pushing ahead of the pack.

More in this section

Erik ten Hag credits ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford after United’s FA Cup success Erik ten Hag credits ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford after United’s FA Cup success
Rashford on target again as Man United beat Everton to progress in FA Cup Rashford on target again as Man United beat Everton to progress in FA Cup
David Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan from Inter Miami David Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan from Inter Miami
golfpgacollin morikawahawaiisentry tournament of champions
Steve Cooper warns Gustavo Scarpa not to take risks with skateboarding hobby

Steve Cooper warns Gustavo Scarpa not to take risks with skateboarding hobby

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more