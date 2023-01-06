Galway secure comfortable FBD League win over Leitrim

Galway 3-21 Leitrim 1-13

Galway’s footballers have made a winning return to action.

Padraic Joyce’s side were 3-21 to 1-13 winners over Leitrim in Connacht’s FBD League.

“It was a great workout, I was delighted with the performance the lads put it. The lads played really well, did all that we asked them and now we have another match next week against Mayo.

“We want to try find a few players to strengthen our squad and a lot of lads who came back in there did well,” said Joyce.

Former All Star Ian Burke, back for his first game since the 2020 Connacht final, was sharp and involved in a lot of Galway scores but it was full-forward Rob Finnerty who led the way with the scores, shooting 1-6 in the opening half, with all but two of it coming from play.