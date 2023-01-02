Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 10:56

Alleged homophobic chanting by Forest fans condemned by Chelsea LGBTQ+ group

Offensive chants were allegedly heard at regular intervals during the Premier League match.
By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea’s official LGBTQ+ supporters group has condemned alleged homophobic chanting from Nottingham Forest fans during Sunday’s game at the City Ground.

The Premier League match, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was shown live on Sky Sports.

The PA news agency understands Forest are investigating the alleged chants.

A tweet from Chelsea Pride read: “We totally condemn the Chelsea Rent Boy chant that can be heard at the City Ground.

“Time to call this out the game is live on @SkySportsPL This is now classed as a hate crime.”

Forest’s own LGBTQ+ group said it was embarrassed and ashamed by the abuse and apologised on behalf of those responsible.

A twitter post from LGBTQ+ Trickies read: “From all genuine #NFFC fans, please accept our apologies, not only do we hope @NottPolFootball will do their best to take action, we would hope @NFFC release a statement condoning (sic) this and take necessary action.

“We are embarrassed and ashamed.”

