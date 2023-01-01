Sun, 01 Jan, 2023 - 20:41

Former Ryder Cup golfer Barry Lane dies at 62

Lane won the Scottish Open in 1988
Former Ryder Cup golfer and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday.

Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.

He won the Scottish Open in 1988 by three strokes at Gleneagles.

The Englishman also played at the 1993 Ryder Cup, where Team Europe were defeated by the United States at The Belfry. -Reuters

