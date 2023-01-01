Ben Healy earns Munster comeback victory against Ulster

PA Sport Staff

A late Ben Healy try and conversion saw Munster stage a remarkable comeback to shade the inter-provincial derby 15-14 in Belfast against Ulster.

Munster came from being 9-0 behind in the opening half thanks to a Paddy Patterson try before Robert Baloucoune’s 67th-minute try looked to have sealed it for the home team.

Instead, substitute Healy then slotted a penalty before, with the clock in red, he dotted down, adding the conversion to win the clash.

It took 15 minutes of fairly scrappy play before John Cooney got Ulster moving with a well-struck penalty.

Four minutes later he did the same after James Hume had been taken out without the ball and on 24 minutes Cooney landed a third penalty after Jack O’Donoghue was offside.

A huge win in Belfast as Ben Healy's last-gasp converted try secures a precious victory!#ULSvMUN #SUAF🔴 pic.twitter.com/by0V9mpNiW — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 1, 2023

Munster then came back into the game after Marty Moore had to be carted off with a leg injury but though they laid siege to the Ulster line, which led to Tom Stewart’s 34th-minute yellow card, the home team held firm to make it to half-time 9-0 in front.

Four minutes after the restart Munster scored the first try of the game when Patterson scampered clear at a ruck to dot down. Jack Crowley hit the upright with his conversion to keep Ulster 9-5 ahead.

There were no further scores until the 67th minute when Ulster finally moved the ball into space from left to right, Stuart McCloskey’s long skip pass finding Baloucoune who raced clear to touch the ball down.

Nathan Doak missed the difficult conversion.

Healy then kicked a 73rd-minute penalty before the game ended with Munster coming at Ulster strongly and with the clock in red, Healy dived over near the posts, with his conversion then winning the game.