Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 15:36

Seven-time All-Ireland winner Jonny Cooper announces retirement from intercounty football

Johnny Cooper said it was an "immense honour and pleasure" to represent Dublin for 11 years
Seven-time All-Ireland winner Jonny Cooper announces retirement from intercounty football

James Cox

Jonny Cooper said it was an "immense honour and pleasure" to represent Dublin for 11 years.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner has announced his retirement from intercounty football.

Cooper was twice named an All-Star during his career and also collected 10 Leinster and five National League medals.

The Na Fianna clubman said he feels the time is right to move on to the next chapter in his life.

“Going to Hill 16 from hip height with my mother had me completely hooked,” Cooper said in a statement on social media.

“I have had the immense honour and pleasure to play on the Dublin Senior Football Team for 11 years. The time is now right for me to move on to the next chapter and to say thank you to many.

“To the loyal and passionate Dublin supporters. Many times electricity ran through my veins - I have never felt more alive than in front of you. I appreciate this deep connection; your support on the good days and the not so good days is unrivalled.”

More in this section

Harlequins prop Joe Marler charged for comments made to Bristol’s Jake Heenan Harlequins prop Joe Marler charged for comments made to Bristol’s Jake Heenan
I overslept – Marcus Rashford dropped over lateness but hits winner from bench I overslept – Marcus Rashford dropped over lateness but hits winner from bench
Saturday sport: Jonny Cooper retires, Marcus Rashford sinks Wolves Saturday sport: Jonny Cooper retires, Marcus Rashford sinks Wolves
gaaall-irelanddublin gaajonny coopergaelic footballall stars
No excuses from Graham Potter as Chelsea strive to reignite campaign

No excuses from Graham Potter as Chelsea strive to reignite campaign

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more