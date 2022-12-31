Seven-time All-Ireland winner Jonny Cooper announces retirement from intercounty football

James Cox

Jonny Cooper said it was an "immense honour and pleasure" to represent Dublin for 11 years.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner has announced his retirement from intercounty football.

Cooper was twice named an All-Star during his career and also collected 10 Leinster and five National League medals.

The Na Fianna clubman said he feels the time is right to move on to the next chapter in his life.

“Going to Hill 16 from hip height with my mother had me completely hooked,” Cooper said in a statement on social media.

“I have had the immense honour and pleasure to play on the Dublin Senior Football Team for 11 years. The time is now right for me to move on to the next chapter and to say thank you to many.

“To the loyal and passionate Dublin supporters. Many times electricity ran through my veins - I have never felt more alive than in front of you. I appreciate this deep connection; your support on the good days and the not so good days is unrivalled.”