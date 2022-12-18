Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 19:28

How it happened: Argentina and France put on World Cup final classic

The South American side went in at half-time with a 2-0 advantage.
By PA Sport Staff

Argentina won the World Cup 4-2 on penalties following a breathless 3-3 draw with France.

Here, the PA news agency looks through a dramatic timeline of the match.

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
Lionel Messi put Argentina ahead with an early penalty (Martin Rickett/PA)

20 mins – Ousmane Dembele is adjudged to have fouled Angel Di Maria in the area.

22 mins – Lionel Messi steps up to fire Argentina ahead from the penalty spot.

35 mins – Julian Alvarez’s pass sends Alexis Mac Allister through down the right and his cross is converted by Di Maria.

45 (+8mins) – Argentina go in 2-0 up at half-time.

79 mins – Nicolas Otamendi fouls Randal Kolo Muani in the box to thrown France a lifeline.

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
Kylian Mbappe (left) also kept his cool from the spot (Nick Potts/PA(

80 mins – Mbappe tucks away the penalty.

81 mins – Moments later Mbappe hits a superb volley from Marcus Thuram’s cross to equalise.

90 mins – Messi’s fierce drive from the edge of the area is tipped over by Hugo Lloris.

108 mins – Messi bundles the ball home to put Argentina 3-2 ahead in extra-time.

116 mins – Gonzalo Montiel is penalised for handball in the area.

117 mins – Mbappe completes his hat-trick from the spot.

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
Gonzalo Montiel celebrates scoring the winning penalty (Mike Egerton/PA)

120 mins – Muani has the chance to win it for France but his effort is saved by Emiliano Martinez.

121 mins – After Mbappe and Messi score from the spot, Kingsley Coman’s spot-kick is saved by Martinez.

123 mins – France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni fires his penalty off target.

125 mins – Gonzalo Montiel scores the winning penalty to give Argentina the trophy.

