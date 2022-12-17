Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 14:33

Frankie Dettori to retire at the end of 2023

Next year will be last in the saddle for one of the sport’s all-time greats.
Frankie Dettori to retire at the end of 2023

By PA Sport Reporters

Frankie Dettori has announced he will retire from the saddle at the end of 2023.

The Italian, 52, has enjoyed a glittering career, but on a blank day of racing in Britain and Ireland he confirmed on ITV Racing that next year will be his last.

Frankie Dettori performs his trademark flying dismount at Royal Ascot
Frankie Dettori performs his trademark flying dismount at Royal Ascot (Adam Davy/PA)

He said: “Next year, 2023, will be my final professional year as a jockey.

“I will break the news now. It is something I have been thinking about for a while and what an appropriate day to tell the racing world that it is going to be my finale next year.”

