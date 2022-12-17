Frankie Dettori to retire at the end of 2023

By PA Sport Reporters
Frankie Dettori has announced he will retire from the saddle at the end of 2023.
The Italian, 52, has enjoyed a glittering career, but on a blank day of racing in Britain and Ireland he confirmed on ITV Racing that next year will be his last.
He said: “Next year, 2023, will be my final professional year as a jockey.
“I will break the news now. It is something I have been thinking about for a while and what an appropriate day to tell the racing world that it is going to be my finale next year.”