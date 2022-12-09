Neymar unsure of future with Brazil following quarter-final loss

Brazil's Neymar has said he is unsure if he will play again for his national team after their heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia on penalties.

"Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I'm not thinking straight," an emotional Neymar told reporters.

"To say that this is the end would be rushing myself, but I don't guarantee anything either. Let's see what happens going forward.

"I want to take this time to think about it, think about what I want for myself. I will not close the door to playing with Brazil, nor do I say 100 per cent that I'll come back."

Neymar's teammate Dani Alves said he will be retiring from international duty but intends to keep playing at club level.

Against Croatia, Neymar put the South Americans ahead with a brilliant mazy run in the first half of extra time.

However, their rivals equalised three minutes from time and then won a penalty shootout 4-2 to go through to the semifinals. -Reuters