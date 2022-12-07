Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 19:05

Germany stick with Hansi Flick for Euro 2024 on home soil

Germany were unable to progress from a group containing Spain, Japan and Costa Rica in Qatar.
Germany stick with Hansi Flick for Euro 2024 on home soil

By PA Sport Staff

Hansi Flick will lead Germany into Euro 2024 despite being in charge of an embarrassing group-stage exit at the World Cup.

The DFB has confirmed they will stick by the former Bayern Munich coach, even though the Germans were unable to progress from a group containing Spain, Japan and Costa Rica in Qatar.

It was the second World Cup in a row where they failed to reach the knockout stages.

Germany were unable to finish above Japan or Costa Rica in the group stages in Qatar
Germany were unable to finish above Japan or Costa Rica in the group stages in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

Flick, who took over from Joachim Low in 2021, got the good news after talks with DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and vice president Hans-Joachim Watzke on Wednesday.

The backing means he will remain in charge for the European Championship which is on home soil in 18 months.

Flick said on the DFB website: “My coaching staff and I are optimistic about the European Championship in our own country.

“As a team, we can achieve a lot more than we showed in Qatar. We missed a great opportunity there. We will learn our lessons from that.

“I have faith in the joint path agreed today with Bernd Neuendorf and Aki Watzke. We all want the whole of Germany to gather behind the national team again at the home European Championship in 2024.”

Neuendorf, who sacked technical director Oliver Bierhoff earlier this week, added: “We are all convinced that the 2024 European Championship in our own country represents a great opportunity for football in Germany.

“Our goal is to make this tournament a sporting success. We have full confidence in Hansi Flick that he will master this challenge together with his team.

“With regard to Oliver Bierhoff’s successor, we have agreed that we will first discuss the future structure of this area of ​​responsibility within the DFB and then make a personnel decision.”

More in this section

Kyle Walker backs himself to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet in World Cup quarter-final Kyle Walker backs himself to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet in World Cup quarter-final
Belgium’s Eden Hazard retires from international football Belgium’s Eden Hazard retires from international football
FIFA president Gianni Infantino hails World Cup group stage as ‘best ever’ FIFA president Gianni Infantino hails World Cup group stage as ‘best ever’
germanyhansi flickworld cupworldcup
Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup so far

Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup so far

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety
It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more