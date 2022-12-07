Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 16:39

Virgil van Dijk says Netherlands are not focusing on stopping Lionel Messi

Messi has, once again, proved Argentina’s inspiration in Qatar.
Virgil van Dijk says Netherlands are not focusing on stopping Lionel Messi

By Andy Hampson, PA

Virgil Van Dijk insists the Netherlands are preparing for far more than Lionel Messi alone in Friday’s World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.

Messi has, once again, proved Argentina’s inspiration in Qatar and the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is aiming to cap his glittering career by guiding his side to success in next week’s final.

Yet defender Van Dijk knows Dutch hopes do not just rest on whether they can stop Paris St Germain’s former Barcelona talisman.

Lionel Messi
Messi has once again shone for Argentina in Qatar (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Liverpool centre-back said at a press conference: “He’s one of the best players of all time, obviously. He has done it for so many years.

“I would say he and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the standout players of the last two decades. There is only respect towards what they have achieved but, for us now, it is not a case of preparing just to face him. We are preparing to beat Argentina.

“Obviously we know how big a part of their success he has been over the years but it’s not Netherlands versus Messi, it’s Netherlands versus Argentina.”

The clash at Lusail Stadium renews one of the tournament’s great rivalries.

Virgil Van Dijk (left) and Lionel Messi (right)
Van Dijk (left) has previously faced Messi (right) in club football (Peter Byrne/PA)

Argentina prevailed when they met in the 1978 final but a stunning late Dennis Bergkamp strike saw the Dutch edge a tight quarter-final in 1998.

The last time they met was in a semi-final eight years ago when an Argentina side captained by Messi won through on penalties.

Van Dijk is ready should progress come down to spot-kicks again.

“We have been practising,” the 31-year-old said. “It doesn’t guarantee in a game, where you play in a full stadium with 80,000 people and there is a semi-final at stake that everything will go the same, but we try to do as much as possible in order to be ready for it.

“Hopefully we won’t come to that stage and we can decide the game before getting to extra time or penalties, but if the time comes we have to be ready for it. We have practised as much as possible.”

Having reached the World Cup final three times, the Netherlands is one of the great footballing nations but the country is yet to lift the trophy.

Van Dijk said: “It’s a quarter-final, that’s special. There is hunger, there are dreams.

“We know we’re in the quarter-finals and only three games away from something really big. This is our chance.”

More in this section

Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup so far Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup so far
Belgium’s Eden Hazard retires from international football Belgium’s Eden Hazard retires from international football
FIFA president Gianni Infantino hails World Cup group stage as ‘best ever’ FIFA president Gianni Infantino hails World Cup group stage as ‘best ever’
footballlionel messivirgil van dijkargentinanetherlandshollandfifa world cupworldcuplusail stadiumholland vs argentina
Kyle Walker backs himself to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet in World Cup quarter-final

Kyle Walker backs himself to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet in World Cup quarter-final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety
It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more