Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 07:08

Nottingham Forest announce signing of Brazilian Gustavo Scarpa

Steve Cooper’s side made a raft of signings in the summer but are showing no signs of slowing down.
Nottingham Forest announce signing of Brazilian Gustavo Scarpa

By PA Sport Staff

Nottingham Forest have started their winter transfer business early by announcing the signing of Gustavo Scarpa.

The attacking midfielder will officially join the club on January 1 after he recently left Palmeiras following the expiration of his contract with the Brazilian outfit.

Gustavo, 28, had helped Palmeiras secure domestic success during his final campaign with an 11th Serie A title secured in November.

The once-capped Brazil international told the official club website: “I’m very happy to be here, it’s a dream for me.

“It’s a new challenge and I can’t wait for it to begin. It’s always been an ambition since I was a little kid to play in Europe and my dream is to play in the Premier League.

“I’m a technical player but also I’ve developed my game defensively over the past couple of seasons. I’m very dedicated, hard-working and I’m excited to get started now.”

More in this section

Sunday sport: Kilmacud Crokes retain Leinster football title Sunday sport: Kilmacud Crokes retain Leinster football title
Tyson Fury calls out Oleksandr Usyk for blockbuster world heavyweight fight Tyson Fury calls out Oleksandr Usyk for blockbuster world heavyweight fight
England beat Senegal to set up World Cup quarter-final against holders France England beat Senegal to set up World Cup quarter-final against holders France
soccerpremier leaguefootballnottm forestnottingham forestforestpalmeirasgustavo scarpa
Cesar Sampaio wants the world to say a prayer for Pele

Cesar Sampaio wants the world to say a prayer for Pele

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more