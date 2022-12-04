Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 17:22

Kylian Mbappe produces moments of magic as France ease past Poland

The Paris St Germain attacker struck his fourth and fifth goals of the tournament in the 3-1 win.
Kylian Mbappe produces moments of magic as France ease past Poland

By George Sessions, PA

Kylian Mbappe continued his supreme form in Qatar with a brace and assist to help France progress into the World Cup quarter-finals following a 3-1 win over Poland.

Mbappe produced two curled finishes in the final 16 minutes in Doha to wrap up victory for the holders after Olivier Giroud’s fine opener at the end of the first half.

Giroud’s impressive 44th-minute finish made him France’s outright top goalscorer with 52 goals, moving ahead of fellow ex-Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

Poland had their moments and Robert Lewandowski scored a stoppage-time consolation from the penalty spot for his nation but the night belonged to Mbappe.

It was the Paris St Germain attackers’ fourth and fifth goals of the tournament that set up a last-eight clash with England or Senegal, who play later on Sunday night.

franceolivier giroudpolandkylian mbappedidier deschampsfifa world cupworldcupal thumama stadiumfrance vs poland
