Sunday sport: Connacht football decider gets underway; Senegal seek World Cup upset

Updated 12pm

Gaelic Games

There are four provincial club finals this afternoon.

Galway's Moycullen and Sligo's Tourlestrane meet in the Connacht football decider at Pearse Stadium from 12.45pm.

At 1.30pm, it's Derry's Slaughtneil up against Antrim's Dunloy in the Ulster hurling final.

And both the hurlers and footballers of Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes contest Leinster finals at Croke Park.

The hurlers take on Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny from 2.30pm.

The Downs of Westmeath provide the opposition for the footballers at 4.30pm.

World Cup

England will bid for a place in the quarter finals of the World Cup later today.

They face Senegal at 7pm at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

The match is preceded by the last 16 meeting of defending champions France and Poland from 3pm.

Last night, Argentina defeated Australia by 2 goals to 1.

Lionel Messi scored on the day of his 1000th career appearance.

Argentina will now play the Netherlands in the last eight on Friday night.

Boxing

Tyson Fury retained his WBC world heavyweight boxing title last night, stopping Derek Chisora in the 10th round in London.

Golf

Ireland's Conor Purcell ended in a tie for 7th at the Australian Open behind winner Adrian Meronk.

Tom McKibbin is in a tie for 14th after a closing round of 68 at the South African Open in Johannesburg.

Thriston Lawrence holds a 3 shot lead there with 4 holes to play.

Hockey

Ireland meet the hosts South Africa in the Nations Cup final from 1.15pm today.