Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 15:34

What's on the box: The best televised sport this weekend

There's a packed weekend of sporting action ahead with World Cup Last 16 ties, provincial hurling and football finals, and United Rugby Championship fixtures
What's on the box: The best televised sport this weekend

James Cox

There's a packed weekend of sporting action ahead with World Cup Last 16 ties, provincial hurling and football finals, and United Rugby Championship fixtures.

Here, we look at the best televised fixtures:

Friday

Golf: South African Open Day 2 (10am), Sky Sports Golf

Soccer: World Cup 2022 Group H, South Korea v Portugal (3pm), RTÉ News

Soccer: World Cup 2022 Group H, Ghana v Uruguay (3pm), RTÉ 2

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Sharks v Ospreys (5pm), TG4 and Premier Sports 1

Golf: Hero World Challenge Day 2 (6.30pm), Sky Sports Golf

Soccer: World Cup 2022 Group G, Cameroon v Brazil (7pm),

Soccer: World Cup 2022 Group G, Serbia v Switzerland (7pm),

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Edinburgh v Munster (7.35pm), TG4 and Premier Sports 1

Soccer World Cup highlights (11.15pm), RTÉ 2

Saturday

Golf: South African Open Day 3 (9.30am), Sky Sports Golf

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Stormers v Dragons (12pm), Premier Sports 2

Soccer: Championship, Sunderland v Millwall (12.30pm), Sky Sports Football

Soccer: FA Women’s Super League, Manchester United v Aston Villa (12.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Zebre v Glasgow (1pm), Premier Sports 1

Racing: Live racing from Sandown and Aintree (1.10pm), Virgin Media One and ITV 4

Soccer: World Cup Last 16, Netherlands v USA (3pm), RTÉ 2

GAA: Munster senior club hurling final, Ballygunner (Waterford) v Ballyea (Clare) [3.15pm], TG4

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Connacht v Benetton (3.15pm), Premier Sports 1

Golf: Hero World Challenge Day 3 (5pm), Sky Sports Golf

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Bulls v Cardiff (6pm), Premier Sports 2

Soccer: World Cup Last 16, Argentina v Australia (6pm), RTÉ 2

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Leinster v Ulster (7.35pm), TG4 and Premier Sports 1

Soccer: World Cup highlights (11.15pm), RTÉ 2

England face Senegal in a World Cup Last 16 clash on Sunday. Picture: PA Images 

Sunday

Golf: South African Open Day 4 (9.30am), Sky Sports Golf

Soccer: League One, Wycombe v Portsmouth (12.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event

GAA: Connacht senior club football final, Moycullen (Galway) v Tourlestrane (Sligo) [12.45pm], TG4

Racing: Live racing from Fairyhouse (1.10pm), RTÉ One

GAA: Ulster senior club hurling final, Dunloy (Antrim) v Slaughtneil (Derry) [1.30pm],  TG4 YouTube

GAA: Leinster senior club hurling final, Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) [2.30pm], TG4

Soccer: World Cup Last 16, France v Poland (3pm), RTÉ 2

GAA: Leinster senior club football final, The Downs (Westmeath) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) [4.30pm], TG4

Golf: Hero World Challenge Day 4 (5pm), Sky Sports Golf

Soccer: World Cup Last 16, England v Senegal (7pm), RTÉ 2

Soccer: World Cup highlights (11.5pm), RTÉ 2

More in this section

Roberto Martinez stands down as Belgium boss following World Cup exit Roberto Martinez stands down as Belgium boss following World Cup exit
Go to Antarctica – Tyson Fury eager to embark on a world tour in 2023 Go to Antarctica – Tyson Fury eager to embark on a world tour in 2023
Uefa probing Juventus as prosecutors request indictments for ex-club president Uefa probing Juventus as prosecutors request indictments for ex-club president
gaagolfrugbyhurlingsportsworld cupgaelic footballworld cup 2022televised sporttv sports guide
Hansi Flick insists Germany have themselves to blame for early World Cup exit

Hansi Flick insists Germany have themselves to blame for early World Cup exit

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth
Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more