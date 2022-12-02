What's on the box: The best televised sport this weekend

James Cox

There's a packed weekend of sporting action ahead with World Cup Last 16 ties, provincial hurling and football finals, and United Rugby Championship fixtures.

Here, we look at the best televised fixtures:

Friday

Golf: South African Open Day 2 (10am), Sky Sports Golf

Soccer: World Cup 2022 Group H, South Korea v Portugal (3pm), RTÉ News

Soccer: World Cup 2022 Group H, Ghana v Uruguay (3pm), RTÉ 2

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Sharks v Ospreys (5pm), TG4 and Premier Sports 1

Golf: Hero World Challenge Day 2 (6.30pm), Sky Sports Golf

Soccer: World Cup 2022 Group G, Cameroon v Brazil (7pm),

Soccer: World Cup 2022 Group G, Serbia v Switzerland (7pm),

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Edinburgh v Munster (7.35pm), TG4 and Premier Sports 1

Soccer World Cup highlights (11.15pm), RTÉ 2

Saturday

Golf: South African Open Day 3 (9.30am), Sky Sports Golf

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Stormers v Dragons (12pm), Premier Sports 2

Soccer: Championship, Sunderland v Millwall (12.30pm), Sky Sports Football

Soccer: FA Women’s Super League, Manchester United v Aston Villa (12.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Zebre v Glasgow (1pm), Premier Sports 1

Racing: Live racing from Sandown and Aintree (1.10pm), Virgin Media One and ITV 4

Soccer: World Cup Last 16, Netherlands v USA (3pm), RTÉ 2

GAA: Munster senior club hurling final, Ballygunner (Waterford) v Ballyea (Clare) [3.15pm], TG4

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Connacht v Benetton (3.15pm), Premier Sports 1

Golf: Hero World Challenge Day 3 (5pm), Sky Sports Golf

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Bulls v Cardiff (6pm), Premier Sports 2

Soccer: World Cup Last 16, Argentina v Australia (6pm), RTÉ 2

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Leinster v Ulster (7.35pm), TG4 and Premier Sports 1

Soccer: World Cup highlights (11.15pm), RTÉ 2

England face Senegal in a World Cup Last 16 clash on Sunday. Picture: PA Images

Sunday

Golf: South African Open Day 4 (9.30am), Sky Sports Golf

Soccer: League One, Wycombe v Portsmouth (12.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event

GAA: Connacht senior club football final, Moycullen (Galway) v Tourlestrane (Sligo) [12.45pm], TG4

Racing: Live racing from Fairyhouse (1.10pm), RTÉ One

GAA: Ulster senior club hurling final, Dunloy (Antrim) v Slaughtneil (Derry) [1.30pm], TG4 YouTube

GAA: Leinster senior club hurling final, Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) [2.30pm], TG4

Soccer: World Cup Last 16, France v Poland (3pm), RTÉ 2

GAA: Leinster senior club football final, The Downs (Westmeath) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) [4.30pm], TG4

Golf: Hero World Challenge Day 4 (5pm), Sky Sports Golf

Soccer: World Cup Last 16, England v Senegal (7pm), RTÉ 2

Soccer: World Cup highlights (11.5pm), RTÉ 2