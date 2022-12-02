What's on the box: The best televised sport this weekend

James Cox
There's a packed weekend of sporting action ahead with World Cup Last 16 ties, provincial hurling and football finals, and United Rugby Championship fixtures.
Here, we look at the best televised fixtures:
Friday
Golf: South African Open Day 2 (10am), Sky Sports Golf
Soccer: World Cup 2022 Group H, South Korea v Portugal (3pm), RTÉ News
Soccer: World Cup 2022 Group H, Ghana v Uruguay (3pm), RTÉ 2
Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Sharks v Ospreys (5pm), TG4 and Premier Sports 1
Golf: Hero World Challenge Day 2 (6.30pm), Sky Sports Golf
Soccer: World Cup 2022 Group G, Cameroon v Brazil (7pm),
Soccer: World Cup 2022 Group G, Serbia v Switzerland (7pm),
Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Edinburgh v Munster (7.35pm), TG4 and Premier Sports 1
Soccer World Cup highlights (11.15pm), RTÉ 2
Saturday
Golf: South African Open Day 3 (9.30am), Sky Sports Golf
Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Stormers v Dragons (12pm), Premier Sports 2
Soccer: Championship, Sunderland v Millwall (12.30pm), Sky Sports Football
Soccer: FA Women’s Super League, Manchester United v Aston Villa (12.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event
Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Zebre v Glasgow (1pm), Premier Sports 1
Racing: Live racing from Sandown and Aintree (1.10pm), Virgin Media One and ITV 4
Soccer: World Cup Last 16, Netherlands v USA (3pm), RTÉ 2
GAA: Munster senior club hurling final, Ballygunner (Waterford) v Ballyea (Clare) [3.15pm], TG4
Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Connacht v Benetton (3.15pm), Premier Sports 1
Golf: Hero World Challenge Day 3 (5pm), Sky Sports Golf
Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Bulls v Cardiff (6pm), Premier Sports 2
Soccer: World Cup Last 16, Argentina v Australia (6pm), RTÉ 2
Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Leinster v Ulster (7.35pm), TG4 and Premier Sports 1
Soccer: World Cup highlights (11.15pm), RTÉ 2
Sunday
Golf: South African Open Day 4 (9.30am), Sky Sports Golf
Soccer: League One, Wycombe v Portsmouth (12.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event
GAA: Connacht senior club football final, Moycullen (Galway) v Tourlestrane (Sligo) [12.45pm], TG4
Racing: Live racing from Fairyhouse (1.10pm), RTÉ One
GAA: Ulster senior club hurling final, Dunloy (Antrim) v Slaughtneil (Derry) [1.30pm], TG4 YouTube
GAA: Leinster senior club hurling final, Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) [2.30pm], TG4
Soccer: World Cup Last 16, France v Poland (3pm), RTÉ 2
GAA: Leinster senior club football final, The Downs (Westmeath) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) [4.30pm], TG4
Golf: Hero World Challenge Day 4 (5pm), Sky Sports Golf
Soccer: World Cup Last 16, England v Senegal (7pm), RTÉ 2
Soccer: World Cup highlights (11.5pm), RTÉ 2