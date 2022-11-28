Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 12:47

Cameroon battle back in thrilling six-goal draw against Serbia

Serbia struck twice in added time before the interval through Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to turn the game on its head after Jean-Charles Castelletto had given Cameroon the lead.
Cameroon battle back in thrilling six-goal draw against Serbia

By PA Sport Staff

Cameroon fought back from two goals down to force a thrilling 3-3 draw with Group G rivals Serbia at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Serbia struck twice in added time before the interval through Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to turn the game on its head after Jean-Charles Castelletto had given Cameroon the lead.

Serbia went 3-1 up when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his first goal of the tournament early in the second period.

But the Africans responded in spectacular fashion as substitute Vincent Aboubakar and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting both scored in the space of three minutes to haul their side level.

Cameroon avoided a record-equalling ninth successive World Cup finals defeat, but while both nations retained hopes of reaching the last 16, Brazil and Switzerland remain favourites to progress from the group.

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was controversially left out of the squad amid pre-match reports of a training ground bust-up with head coach Rigobert Song.

Inter Milan keeper Onana, first choice since 2019, was replaced by debutant Devis Epassy and the latter was grateful Mitrovic’s early header looped over the crossbar.

Mitrovic then curled a shot against a post after combining with Dusan Tadic as Serbia, bidding to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Brazil, took control.

Cameroon, beaten 1-0 by Switzerland in their opening match, served warning on the break in the 20th minute when Pierre Kunde’s shot forced Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic into a low save.

The Africans then took the lead against the run of play when the unmarked Castelletto turned the ball home at the far post following a corner.

That sparked joyous scenes on the Cameroon bench as their replacements ran onto the pitch to celebrate, which resulted in a booking for substitute Christian Bassogog.

But with the clock ticking down in first-half added time, that joy turned to despair.

Pavlovic equalised with a towering header from Tadic’s free-kick and two minutes later Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fired low into the bottom corner to put Serbia ahead.

It got worse for Cameroon early in the second period when they were carved open by a sweeping Serbia counter-attack, with Mitrovic side-footing home.

But the game took another huge swing thanks to Aboubakar. His brilliant scooped finish stood after a VAR check, and he then picked out the charging Choupo-Moting for an excellent equaliser.

Mitrovic’s low shot was saved by Epassy and Aboubakar was denied by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic as both sides had to settle for a share of the points.

More in this section

Lionel Messi: Win over Mexico lifts a weight off our shoulders Lionel Messi: Win over Mexico lifts a weight off our shoulders
Eddie Jones braced for ‘uncomfortable’ review after dire autumn for England Eddie Jones braced for ‘uncomfortable’ review after dire autumn for England
'Great moment' for Canada hailed as nation clinches first ever Davis Cup 'Great moment' for Canada hailed as nation clinches first ever Davis Cup
qatarserbiaaleksandar mitrovicworld cupcameroonaboubakar
Today at the World Cup: Germany on the brink in Spain showdown

Today at the World Cup: Germany on the brink in Spain showdown

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more