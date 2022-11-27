GAA: Ballyhale and Kilmacud to contest Leinster decider; Donaghmoyne return to All-Ireland final

There were hurling and football fixtures across the county, provincial and All-Ireland stages around the country on Sunday.

Here's the results from the day's GAA and LGFA fixtures...

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

Last year's All-Ireland runners-up Ballyhale Shamrocks continued their charge through Leinster, as TJ Reid claimed 1-6 to aid his club to an impressive win over Naas (Kildare).

Joey Cuddihy and Eoin Cody were also in goal-scoring form, overcoming an early surge by the Kildare men to comfortably win 3-22 to 1-16.

In the second semi-final of the day at Croke Park, Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes faced Carlow's St Mullin's, with the Stillorgan club triumphing 1-24 to 1-12.

Ballyhale and Kilmacud will now meet in the Leinster Senior Hurling final on Sunday, December 4th in Croke Park.

Munster Senior Football

Down in Munster, Kerry's Kerins O'Rahily's narrowly bested Clare's Éire Óg in Tralee.

The Kerry club were reduced to 14 after David Moran was sent to the line after just over 20 minutes played, but poor execution on the Ennis club's part left the door open for Kerins O'Rahily's to snatch a one-point victory, ending 1-9 to 1-8.

Meanwhile at Semple Stadium, the second semi-final saw Limerick's Newcastle West overcome favourites Clonmel Commercials to take a dramatic 1-16 to 1-11 win after extra time.

Normal time ended 1-10 to 0-13, with the goal coming from Sean O'Connor just before the break, but three black cards took their toll on Clonmel as the Shannonsiders powered through to see out the game.

Ulster Senior Football

Saturday's semi-final saw Kilcoo from Down beat Fermanagh's Enniskillen Gaels to claim their spot in the Ulster Senior Football final, and Sunday's installment means they will be joined by Glen (Derry).

The Derry champions saw off Antrim's Cargin 1-10 to 0-8 at Healy Park, with a late penalty from Danny Tallon putting the game to bed.

Galway Senior Hurling

St Thomas' claimed their fifth consecutive Galway Senior Hurling title after beating Loughrea 1-15 to 0-17 in Pearse Stadium.

The county final replay was again a close encounter, but 1-3 from Mark Caulfield proved vital in seeing his club narrowly across the line.

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship

Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) will contest the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football final after defeating Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes 1-11 to 0-7.

Having been helicoptered to the game from her wedding reception, Cathriona McConnell claimed seven points to see her club return to the senior decider and take a stab at a sixth All-Ireland title.