Rob Russell hat-trick helps Leinster to comfortable win over Glasgow Warriors

Chris Phillips

Rob Russell ran in a hat-trick of tries as United Rugby Championship leaders Leinster outgunned Glasgow Warriors 40-5 at the RDS.

A brace from winger Russell, adding to Dave Kearney’s opening try, had the hosts leading 21-0 at half-time. Ross Byrne, Ireland’s late goal-kicking hero against Australia, landed three conversions.

Glasgow, who had nine players back from Scotland camp, opened their account with 30 minutes remaining through Argentinian international Sebastian Cancelliere.

However, Leinster replacement Michael Milne bagged a 55th-minute bonus point try, and their eighth straight win of the season was completed by late efforts from Russell and replacement John McKee.

🏉🏉🏉



Hat-trick hero Rob Russell has been named today's Player of the Match 🏅#LEIvGLA #BKTURC pic.twitter.com/D6EbnNeoBD — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) November 26, 2022

Leo Cullen’s men opened the scoring off some maul pressure, with Jamie Osborne’s bouncing pass putting Kearney over in the seventh minute. Byrne converted from near the left touchline.

A sublime piece of skill from Charlie Ngatai sent Russell over in the right corner just five minutes later, with Byrne making it 14-0.

Glasgow captain Kyle Steyn and Cancelliere then exploited some gaps in the home defence, but Luke McGrath came up with a crucial steal.

Cullen’s side conjured a second score for Russell, who slipped through after an inviting McGrath offload. Byrne nailed another difficult kick from out wide.

Glasgow had their moments, yet Cancelliere frustratingly knocked on and they were unable to punish a high number of penalties leaked by Leinster.

An eye-catching Oli Kebble break sparked the best out of Glasgow early in the second half. Following Ronan Kelleher’s sin-binning for a cynical infringement at a ruck, a Brown maul try was ruled out for a ‘flying wedge’ offence.

Cancelliere did register their first points in the 48th minute, on the back of an Alex Samuel surge through the middle, but Glasgow’s challenge gradually petered out.

From a quick tap, the returning Kelleher supported Milne as he piled over the line for Byrne to convert.

Some excellent footwork from replacement Chris Cosgrave teed up Russell’s third try in the 71st minute.

A sixth try followed for Leinster, McKee latching onto a breaking ball after a kick over the top from Osborne. Byrne’s younger brother Harry converted.