Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 17:37

Australia fight back from 21-point deficit to beat Wales

Wales were coming off the back of a surprise defeat to Georgia last weekend
Australia recovered from a 21-point deficit in the second half to beat Wales 39-34 at the Principality Stadium on Saturday and heap more pressure on under-fire home coach Wayne Pivac.

Wales had been 34-13 ahead after 55 minutes but then saw the visitors fight their way back for a memorable win - only their fifth in 14 internationals this year.

Winger Mark Nawaqanitawase scored two tries to lead the comeback as the Wallabies outscored Wales five tries to four.

Defeat for the hosts followed the embarrassment of last week’s home loss to Georgia, which increased speculation about Pivac's future less than a year from the World Cup in France. -Reuters

australia wales rugby
