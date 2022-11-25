What's on the box: This weekend's televised sport

Kenneth Fox

The World Cup rolls on this weekend after a first round fixtures saw major upsets with both Argentina and Germany losing their opening games. The biggest game of the weekend sees Group E powerhouses Spain and Germany face off as they battle to top the group.

The United Rugby Championship returns this weekend after a successful Autumn Nations Series for Ireland with three wins from three. The GAA club championship also reaches the semi-final stage in Ulster, Munster, Leinster and Connacht.

Here is all the live sport taking place over the weekend and where to watch...

Friday

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Ecuador Group A (4pm)- Live on RTÉ Two

Golf: Australian PGA Championship- Live coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 5:30pm-9:00pm

Soccer: World Cup 2022, England vs USA Group B (7pm)- Live on RTÉ Two

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Ulster vs Zebre (7:35pm) - Live on TG4

We're back!!



Your Ulster team to face Zebre tomorrow night at Kingspan Stadium 👊



Last remaining HALF-PRICE match tickets 🎟️https://t.co/QP9lCVbINQ pic.twitter.com/dww12gbMzf — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) November 24, 2022

Soccer: FIFA World Cup highlights 11:05pm on RTÉ Two

Saturday

Golf: DP World Tour Golf - Live Coverage on Sky Sports from 10am-2:30pm

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Tunisia vs Australia Group D (10am)- Live on RTÉ Two

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Poland vs Saudi Arabia Group C (1pm) -Live on RTÉ Two

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Leinster vs Glasgow Warriors (3:15pm)- Live on RTÉ One

📥| Kelleher returns from injury!



Here is your #LeinsterRugby matchday squad for tomorrow's #BKTURC clash with @GlasgowWarriors



Rónan Kelleher makes his first appearance since September, as Harry Byrne could make his season debut from the bench#LEIvGLA #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/ywOizDkwFH — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) November 25, 2022

Soccer: World Cup 2022, France vs Denmark Group D (4pm)- Live on RTÉ Two

Golf: Australian PGA Championship- Live on Sky Sports Golf from 5:30pm-9pm

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Mexico Group C (7:00pm)- Live on RTÉ Two

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Munster vs Connacht (7:35pm)- Live on TG4

Sunday

Golf: DP World Tour-Live on Sky Sports Golf from 10am-2:30pm

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Japan vs Costa Rica Group E (10am) - Live on RTÉ Two

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Belgium vs Morocco Group F (1pm) - Live on RTÉ Two

GAA: Ulster Football Club Championship semi-final, Cargin vs Watty Grahams (1pm)- Live on TG4

Only 4 days to the Ulster Senior Football Semi final! Cargin v Glen at O'Neill's Healy Park on Sunday 27th November at 1:30pm. Reminder tickets must be purchased online and in selected stores in advance. No cash sales at the venue. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/8iwHznifMU — Cargin CLG (@Cargin_Gac) November 23, 2022

GAA: Leinster Hurling Club Championship semi-final, Kilmacud Croke vs St Mullins (3:10pm)- Live on TG4

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Canada Group F (4pm)- Live on RTÉ Two

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Spain vs Germany Group E (7pm)- Live on RTÉ TWo

NFL Redzone (7pm)- Live on Sky Sports NFL

