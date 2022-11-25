Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 17:17

What's on the box: This weekend's televised sport

The biggest game of the weekend sees Group E powerhouses Spain and Germany face off as they battle to top the group.
What's on the box: This weekend's televised sport

Kenneth Fox

The World Cup rolls on this weekend after a first round fixtures saw major upsets with both Argentina and Germany losing their opening games. The biggest game of the weekend sees Group E powerhouses Spain and Germany face off as they battle to top the group.

The United Rugby Championship returns this weekend after a successful Autumn Nations Series for Ireland with three wins from three. The GAA club championship also reaches the semi-final stage in Ulster, Munster, Leinster and Connacht.

Here is all the live sport taking place over the weekend and where to watch...

Friday

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Ecuador Group A (4pm)- Live on RTÉ Two

Golf: Australian PGA Championship- Live coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 5:30pm-9:00pm

Soccer: World Cup 2022, England vs USA Group B (7pm)- Live on RTÉ Two

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Ulster vs Zebre (7:35pm) - Live on TG4

Soccer: FIFA World Cup highlights 11:05pm on RTÉ Two

 

Saturday

Golf: DP World Tour Golf - Live Coverage on Sky Sports from 10am-2:30pm

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Tunisia vs Australia Group D (10am)- Live on RTÉ Two

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Poland vs Saudi Arabia Group C (1pm) -Live on RTÉ Two

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Leinster vs Glasgow Warriors (3:15pm)- Live on RTÉ One

Soccer: World Cup 2022, France vs Denmark Group D (4pm)- Live on RTÉ Two

Golf: Australian PGA Championship- Live on Sky Sports Golf from 5:30pm-9pm

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Mexico Group C (7:00pm)- Live on RTÉ Two

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Munster vs Connacht (7:35pm)- Live on TG4

Soccer: FIFA World Cup highlights 11:10pm on RTÉ Two

Sunday

Golf: DP World Tour-Live on Sky Sports Golf from 10am-2:30pm

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Japan vs Costa Rica Group E (10am) - Live on RTÉ Two

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Belgium vs Morocco Group F (1pm) - Live on RTÉ Two

GAA: Ulster Football Club Championship semi-final, Cargin vs Watty Grahams (1pm)- Live on TG4

GAA: Leinster Hurling Club Championship semi-final, Kilmacud Croke vs St Mullins (3:10pm)- Live on TG4

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Canada Group F (4pm)- Live on RTÉ Two

Soccer: World Cup 2022, Spain vs Germany Group E (7pm)- Live on RTÉ TWo

NFL Redzone (7pm)- Live on Sky Sports NFL

Soccer: FIFA World Cup highlights 11:05pm on RTÉ Two

More in this section

Journalist tells stories of migrants who made World Cup in Qatar possible Journalist tells stories of migrants who made World Cup in Qatar possible
Football rumours: Alex Iwobi to sign £100,000-a-week deal at Everton Football rumours: Alex Iwobi to sign £100,000-a-week deal at Everton
The top 10 players at the World Cup so far The top 10 players at the World Cup so far
munsterleinsterulsterspaingermanyrugbyirelandworld cupurc
The stats behind Harry Maguire's importance to England

The stats behind Harry Maguire's importance to England

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more