All-Ireland champions Meath lead the way at LGFA All-Star awards

Muireann Duffy

All-Ireland Senior champions Meath have reaped the rewards of another successful season, with six of the county's players named on the TG4 Ladies Football All-Star Team of the Year.

The recipients were announced at the annual awards banquet on Saturday evening.

Shauna Ennis and Stacey Grimes were Meath's two first-time recipients, joined by previous All-Stars Monica McGuirk, Emma Troy, Aoibhín Cleary and Emma Duggan.

All-Ireland runners-up Kerry had five players named on the team of the year, including the championship's leading scorer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh who bagged 4-24 during the season.

Mayo took two All-Stars, while the final two spots went to Armagh's Aimee Mackin and Donegal's Niamh McLaughlin, who was also named the Senior Players' Player of the Year.

The Intermediate Players' Player of the Year title went to Laois' Mo Nerney, while Femanagh's Bláithín Bogue took the Junior pladuit.

Senior Team of the Year:

Monica McGuirk (Meath) Shauna Ennis (Meath)* Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry)* Danielle Caldwell (Mayo)* Aishling O’Connell (Kerry)* Emma Troy (Meath) Aoibhín Cleary (Meath) Cáit Lynch (Kerry) Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal)* Niamh Carmody (Kerry)* Emma Duggan (Meath) Shauna Howley (Mayo)* Aimee Mackin (Armagh) Stacey Grimes (Meath)* Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)

*First-time recipients

Players' Player of the Year:

Senior: Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal)

Intermediate: Mo Nerney (Laois)

Junior: Bláithín Bogue (Femanagh)