Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 14:36

Ireland's Henshaw to miss Australia test with hamstring injury

Ireland's Henshaw to miss Australia test with hamstring injury
Ireland's Henshaw to miss Australia test with hamstring injury

Thomson Reuters

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw will miss their match against Australia in Dublin on Saturday due to a niggling hamstring injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Monday.

The 29-year-old missed the 19-16 win over South Africa but returned for the 35-17 victory over Fiji in which he suffered a recurrence of the injury.

"Robbie Henshaw's hamstring issue will rule him out of this week's game... he will continue his rehab at Leinster," the IRFU said in a statement.

"The players who picked up knocks against South Africa -- Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan -- will be monitored across the early part of the week and re-integrated into training according to their individual management plans."

More in this section

Gregor Townsend frustrated as Scotland pass up rare chance to beat New Zealand Gregor Townsend frustrated as Scotland pass up rare chance to beat New Zealand
Lewis Hamilton hints Max Verstappen is envious of his success after collision Lewis Hamilton hints Max Verstappen is envious of his success after collision
Derry City claim FAI Cup with comprehensive 4-0 win over Shelbourne Derry City claim FAI Cup with comprehensive 4-0 win over Shelbourne
irfurobbie henshawirish rugbyhenshawireland v australia
Julen Lopetegui wants Raul Jimenez fit and firing for Wolves after World Cup

Julen Lopetegui wants Raul Jimenez fit and firing for Wolves after World Cup

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more