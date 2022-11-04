Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 22:01

All Blacks XV outclass Ireland A at the RDS

The final score made tough reading for the home side as The All Blacks ran out 47-19 winners. 
Kenneth Fox

The All Blacks XV side cruised to a comfortable victory at the RDS this evening over Ireland A.

Both teams fielded young squads, but the visitors had some experience with the likes of scrum-half Aaron Smith and full back Damian McKenzie in the side.

Ciaran Frawley scored the opening Ireland A try after a nice passage of play for the home side. Marty Moore scored a consolation try on 59 minutes to make the scoreboard more respectable.

Shaun Stevenson crossed the whitewash twice for the visitors, and Ruben Love touched down within 30 seconds of the restart.

In Ireland's test match vs South Africa tomorrow, Paul O’Connell has backed Stuart McCloskey to impress.

The Ulster centre has been drafted in for the injured Robbie Henshaw.

Forwards coach O’Connell says tonight's game with the All Blacks XV and the recent Emerging Ireland tour are all about building squad depth.

