Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 08:04

Mikel Arteta targets Facundo Torres and Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mikel Arteta says he is targeting players of ‘another level’.
Mikel Arteta targets Facundo Torres and Mykhaylo Mudryk

By PA Sport Staff

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is targeting players of “another level” in January, with the Mail reporting he is eyeing up 22-year-old Orlando City winger Facundo Torres and 21-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Express cites Italian publication Il Giorno with reports Tottenham have reached an agreement with Atalanta for 29-year-old midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi and could pay as much as £13 million (€14.9 million) for him in January.

West Ham have joined the pack monitoring 22-year-old winger Tete, who is on loan at Lyon from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to The Sun. They’re accompanied by Southampton, Leicester and Brentford in interest for the player.

Lyon v West Ham United – UEFA Europa League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Groupama Stadium
West Ham have joined the pack monitoring 22-year-old winger Tete, who is on loan at Lyon from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to The Sun (Adam Davy/PA)

And Wolves hope to appoint former Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui as their new boss on November 13th, according to the Mail. It is the day after they play Arsenal and in time for the break before the World Cup.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Joao Felix:  Spanish outlet Cadena reports Atletico Madrid are interested in selling the 22-year-old forward, who was being targeted by Manchester United.

Lionel Messi: TN reports the 35-year-old PSG star has a clause in his contract that allows him to put international priorities in front of his club’s.

More in this section

Andy Farrell hails 'Irish rugby legend' Conor Murray ahead of 100th Test cap Andy Farrell hails 'Irish rugby legend' Conor Murray ahead of 100th Test cap
Stormzy launches initiative with Adidas to improve diversity in football Stormzy launches initiative with Adidas to improve diversity in football
West Ham claim slice of history by closing group campaign with FCSB victory West Ham claim slice of history by closing group campaign with FCSB victory
soccerchelseamanchester unitedpremier leaguefootballjude bellinghamliverpooltransfershakim ziyechtottenhamdiogo dalotgossipkhvicha kvaratskhelia
Josh Little’s hat-trick in vain as New Zealand beat Ireland at T20 World Cup

Josh Little’s hat-trick in vain as New Zealand beat Ireland at T20 World Cup

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more