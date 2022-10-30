Return of Dublin Marathon sees 25,000 people take part

James Cox

After a two-year absence due to Covid restrictions the Dublin Marathon returned to the capital.

Twenty-five thousand athletes have taken part in the event which took in the North Circular Road, Walkinstown and Terenure.

Taoufik Allam, 33, was first over the finish line with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes and 30 seconds.

Ethiopia's Nigist Muluneh took the women's title in 2:28:32

Martin Hoare of Celbridge and Clonmel's Courtney McGuire won the national men's and women's sections respectively.