GAA: This weekend's club championship fixtures

There are a number of Senior Football and Hurling finals taking place around the country this weekend as the provincial championships draw ever closer.

Here's all the fixtures happening this weekend...

Cork

Senior Football Final: Nemo Rangers v St Finbarrs - Sunday, 4pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Clare

Senior Football Final: Éire Óg v Ennistymon - Sunday, 2pm, Cusack Park

Fermanagh

Senior Football Final: Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels Belleck - Sunday, 2.30pm, Enniskillen

Galway

Senior Football Final: Salthill Knocknacarra v Moycullen - Sunday, 1.45pm, Pearse Stadium

Senior Hurling Quarter-Final: Tommy Larkins v Clarinbridge - Saturday, 1pm, Athenry

Senior Hurling Quarter-Final: St Thomas' v Cappataggle - Saturday, 2.45pm, Athenry

Senior Hurling Quarter-Final: Sarsfields v Portumna - Saturday, 12.15pm, Ballinasloe

Senior Hurling Quarter-Final: Loughrea v Turloughmore - Saturday, 2pm, Ballinasloe

Kerry

Senior Football Final: East Kerry v Mid Kerry - Sunday, 2.15pm, Austin Stack Park (Live coverage on TG4)

Leitrim

Senior Hurling Final: Carrick v Cluanin - Sunday, 1pm, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada

Limerick

Senior Hurling Final: Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock - Sunday, 4.15pm, Gaelic Grounds (Live coverage on TG4)

Mayo

Senior Football Final: Ballina Stephenites v Westport - Sunday, 2.30pm, MacHale Park

Tipperary

Senior Hurling Championship: Kilruane MacDonaghs v Kiladangan - Sunday, 3pm, Semple Stadium