All-Star Football Team of the Year announced ahead of Friday ceremony

All-Ireland finalists Kerry and Galway unsurprisingly took the majority of the 15 places up for grabs on the 2022 All-Star Football Team of the Year.

Champions Kerry had seven players named on the side, namely Shane Ryan (goalkeeper), Jason Foley (centre back), Tadhg Morley and Gavin White (wing back), Paudie Clifford (wing forward), Seán O'Shea (centre forward) and David Clifford (corner forward).

For the Tribesmen, Liam Silke (corner back), John Daly (centre back), Cillian McDaid (midfield), Damien Comer (full forward) and Shane Walsh (corner forward) all received the nod.

Derry's Chrissy McKaigue (corner back) and Conor Glass (midfield) were the only Ulstermen chosen, while Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny (wing forward) was the lone Leinster man.

The team is made up of 11 first-time winners.

The All-Star awards will be presented at a ceremony in Dublin on Friday night, which will be televised live on RTÉ Two, at which the Hurling Team of the Year will also be announced, as will the Player and Young Player of the Year choices for both codes.

In the running for Footballer of the Year is David Clifford, Cillian McDaid and Shane Walsh, while Dublin's Lee Gannon, Derry's Ethan Doherty and Galway's Jack Glynn are up for Young Footballer of the Year.

The Hurler of the Year award is between Limerick's Diarmaid Byrnes and Barry Nash, as well as Kilkenny's TJ Reid, while his countymen Eoin Cody and Mikey Butler battle against Cork's Ciarán Joyce for the Young Hurler of the Year title.

The PwC All-Star awards ceremony will be shown live on RTÉ Two from 7pm on Friday evening.