Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 09:10

Chelsea eager to open contract talks with Mateo Kovacic

The 28-year-old has less than two years left on his current deal.
Chelsea eager to open contract talks with Mateo Kovacic

By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea are reportedly gearing up for contract talks with midfielder Mateo Kovacic. According to the Evening Standard, Blues bosses are planning to open talks on a new deal as soon as the World Cup is finished. The 28-year-old has less than two years left on his current contract.

The Daily Express, via Sky Sports, reports Jude Bellingham could still elect to remain at Borussia Dortmund, despite massive interest from elsewhere. Liverpool and Real Madrid have long been tracking the 19-year-old midfielder, whose role at Dortmund has expanded since the departure of Erling Haaland.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leicester City – Premier League – The Amex Stadium
Leicester’s James Maddison (Steven Paston/PA)

Newcastle are believed to have identified two realistic targets for the January transfer window. The Newcastle Chronicle says the Magpies are set to go all in on acquiring Leicester midfielder James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

The Sun reports Barcelona are in talks to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, with a deal potentially able to be done as soon as January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Italy v Argentina – Finalissima 2022 – Wembley Stadium
Lionel Messi in action for Argentina (John Walton/PA)

Lionel Messi: Paris St Germain are looking to extend the 35-year-old forward’s contract by another 12 months, according to Le Parisien.

Ilkay Gundogan: The website 90min reports Bayern Munich are considering a move for the Manchester City midfielder.

More in this section

Ireland claim historic T20 World Cup victory over England Ireland claim historic T20 World Cup victory over England
Tyson Fury to release debut single in aid of men’s mental health charity Tyson Fury to release debut single in aid of men’s mental health charity
Wales name Justin Tipuric as skipper for Autumn Nations Series Wales name Justin Tipuric as skipper for Autumn Nations Series
soccerchelseapremier leaguefootballborussia dortmundjude bellinghamlionel messitransfersmateo kovacicgossip
Kai Havertz stunner sees Chelsea into Champions League last 16

Kai Havertz stunner sees Chelsea into Champions League last 16

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more