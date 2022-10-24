Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 13:03

RTÉ secure television rights to FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Ireland have been drawn in Group B — a so-called 'Group of Death' — and will face hosts Australia in Sydney (July 20th), Olympic Gold medallists Canada in Perth (July 26th) and Nigeria in Brisbane (July 31st).
Following the Republic of Ireland's historic qualification play-off win against Scotland earlier this month, RTÉ has announced that it will broadcast every match of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 live next summer.

RTÉ has secured the broadcast rights for World Cup through a European Broadcasting Union (EBU) agreement with FIFA covering 28 territories on behalf of 32 EBU member public service broadcasters.

Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ said "Having been there on every step of the journey through qualification, we are delighted to be there for the ultimate destination of a women’s World Cup.

"This team have captured the imagination of generations at home and will no doubt receive a huge Irish backing from the Irish Down Under making the World Cup a thrilling experience. Across radio, television and online, RTÉ Sport will be there to reflect the endeavours of a very special group of Irish sporting talent and make sure we can all get behind our national team".

Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Scotland earlier this month attracted the highest ever TV audience for women's soccer with an audience of 382,000, while RTÉ Player had over 126,000 streams over the course of the qualification campaign.

Amber Barrett's goal was enough to clinch victory and secure a place for the Girls in Green at their first ever major tournament.

On Saturday, it was reported that Ellen Molloy and Jessica Ziu are set to miss next year's World Cup.

